We are proud to have you - Kwahu chief to musician

Overlord for Kwahu traditional area Daasebre Akuamoa Agyapong has praised radio presenter cum musician Asonaba for saving Ghanaian highlife music from dying.

Asonaba visited Daasebre with his song Sika, after listening to the song Nana said he sees Asonaba as the savior of highlife music and he prays the millennial highlife acts to continue his legacy.

"We are proud to have you, a lot of musician are saying they are doing highlife, but with a different tune we are not familiar with, but you have bring the tune of highlife back, just like in the good old day, thank you" Daasebre said.

Asonaba then pay a visit to Akyemfuor Asiedu Agyemamg II chief of Abetifi and just as Daasebre he also fell in love with the song.

Highlife music has not been a single movement, it has not been a statement of political intent, of uprising or the idealism of a particular group; no use of it to channel a particular message has subsumed its sound. No one group has made it their own, and therefore it has remained a wonderfully rare example of free spirit and expression of the human experience.

Watch and listen to Sika by Asonaba