Househelp Turns Music Manager, Certified Gold Dealer Clears Her Name

Currently, the mention of the word gold and its related activities, sends hysteria to the ordinary Ghanaian due to past controversies and believed fraudulent deals by some outfits and individuals who ventured into the gold marketing business.

So when the news came out that a company by name Golden Empire Legacy – a gold marketing company is set to sign award-winning Hiplife duo, Keche, many are those who expressed qualms on the credibility of the company and the whole deal.

Speaking on KSM’s Twi-speaking YouTube streaming show ‘Bo Me Nkomo’, Monitored by this portal, the CEO of Golden Empire Legacy, Joana Gyan, cleared all dubiety on her gold marketing outfit.

Madam Joana shared with disappointment, how some unscrupulous wankers have resorted to social media with all sorts of videos with contents that cast her company in a bad light.

She intimated that her company is a duly registered gold marketing company in good standing and have been “selling gold abroad or to foreigners for some years now."

On a personal level, Miss Joana disclosed how she worked as a house-help ten years ago when she migrated from her village to Accra in search of greener pastures.

She bolded talked about washing her boss’ panties and always said to herself, she will buy even more beautiful panties, cars, houses, someday.

“Today, I go to Dubai and buy the most expensive and more beautiful pants and it takes my mind back ten years ago, when I promised myself I will buy these nice panties someday,” she said amidst giggles.

Golden Empire Legacy Limited has been in existence since 2016. It signed Keche on a 2 year whopping $500, 000 recording deal on Tuesday, April 16, at East Legon, Accra.

The 2-year deal will see each member of the group receive a fully furnished 3-bedroom apartment and a brand new Hyundai Elantra car.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: