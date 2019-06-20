[Video] Facebook Is Full Of Villagers – Lord Paper

In recent times, news of some major players in the Ghanaian Showbiz industry coming out on various media platforms to clear issues of them not having fan pages on the popular social media network, Facebook, has gone viral.

Afrobeat singer Michael Takyi-Frimpong known by the stage name Lord Paper has said Facebook is full of village vibes.

According to him, people on Facebook don’t read posts, they only rein insults on you when they saw the headline without reading the inside the story.

Watch full interview below

