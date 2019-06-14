Kim Maureen Is Here To Continue From Where Ebony Stopped – Starboy Kwarteng Reveals

Starboy Kwarteng, has revealed that Kim Maureen has got what it takes to continue the relentless music legacy by the late Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng known as “Ebony Reigns”.

Maureen, who recently signed onto the Bony to the World Records, featured on Ebony’s ”Bad Gyal Army” single produced by Tombeatz.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Starboy Kwarteng, said his aim of undertaking the agenda of upholding Ebony’s legacy was to help nurture talented musicians, who were inspired by the late Ebony.

”She’s a determined artiste who knows what she wants to achieve. She is lyrically good and she’s determined to stand in for our late Queen.

”One thing that amazes me about her is about her versatility and I’m poised to do my best for her for the sake of my girl’s legacy,” Starboy Kwarteng said.

Starboy Kwarteng also revealed that, he had a lot of songs from the late Ebony and would be released accordingly and would most times feature his new act, Kim Maureen.

The recently released single ”Bad Gyal Army” is making waves in the music circles and regarded as one of the best songs from the late Dancehall Queen Ebony.