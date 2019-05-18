‘I’m Not A ‘40 Seconds’ Man – Ex-husband To Tonto Dikeh

Churchill Olakunle , estranged husband of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh , has finally break silence over the actress' claim that he is a '40 seconds' man.

According to a report by Daily Post Nigeria, Churchill has described himself as a 'tireless man' in bed.

During an interview with Daddy Freeze of Cool FM, Tonto, among other weighty allegations, had publicly declared that Churchill can only last 40 seconds in bed.

Later on, she took to her Instagram account to explain that she made her ex-husband's inabilities public because he first accused her of being on hard drugs.

She wrote, “So a man f**king man say I'm on drugs and I can't use his sexual disease against him?

“For me, I will drag your life from hell and back until I'm ok!! We all can't be the same, you know.”

But Churchill has debunked her claims, saying he goes beyond 40 seconds.

Responding to a fan on Instagram who wanted to know if he is really a '40 seconds' man with ladies, Churchill said, “Of course, not. Don't be deceived, you cannot undermine an ex-military boy…. I am a tireless machine during marathon.”

But soon after Churchill's comment, Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to mock him for his comments and told him to shut up, as his bedroom story will come up again very soon.