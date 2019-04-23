Modern Ghana logo

23.04.2019

Africa Is In A Better Shape Compared To America—Akon

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Senegalese-American singer, Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam popularly known as Akon has disclosed that Africa is better than America in terms of cultural heritage and way of life.

According to the ‘Don’t Matter’ hitmaker, the images portrayed about Africa is in the negative light and not actually the true reflection of the continent.

He indicated that Africa has a rich story and America is not as ‘heavenly as portrayed to the world because of the increasing number of school shootings in America.

“The images they show about Africa are so negative. It’s conditioning what we believe. Africa has a rich story too. More people died in Chicago, more school shootings in America” he stated in the video.

In the video, the renowned singer divulged that Africans need to start telling their positive stories to their children and help curb the spread of negative news about the continent to the rest of the civilized world.

Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor.

He rose to prominence in 2004 following the release of "Locked Up", the first single from his debut album, Trouble.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
