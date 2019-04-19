All I Depend On Now Is Gari Soakings - Don Little Reveals

Ghanaian diminutive actor, Stephen Atanga, popularly known as Don Little recently shared in an interview that after he was scammed of GHC 1,500 all he depends on is gari soakings.

Speaking on the ‘Uncut’ show, Don Little told Zionfelix that currently, his only means of survival is gari soakings because some very unscrupulous persons have defrauded him of his last GH 1,500 cedis, which was even a gift from a loved one.

The diminutive actor revealed that it all happened about some four days ago when unknown person called to tell him that he had sent some money meant to pay hospital bills of a relative unknowingly to his number for which reason he was pleading with him to send back the money to them.

Little added that before he could even take time to find out if these claims of the guy were true, a different person called him and said the call was being placed from the office of the network he is on.

The “Mr. Lover Boy” disclosed that he didn’t want to appear as somebody who was keeping money meant for the health bills of someone so he decided to give them the go-ahead to do what was needed for the guy to get back his money only to realize at the end that they had defrauded him of all the money he had on him.

---zionfelix.net