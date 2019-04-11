Moesha Boduong Causes Stir On Social Media As She Praises Kim Kardashian

Ghanaian Curvaceous actress and Instagram model, Moesha Boduong, has described Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape as a mysterious work of God that has actually fetched the reality star some good luck.

Kim Kardashian, 38, in 2003 had her sex tape with Ray J, her then-boyfriend, leaked and got into a legal and copyright battle with a porn site over the tape that later fetched her about $4.5m for settlement which catapulted her to fame.

Recounting the story, Moesha Boduong, via a post she shared on Instagram, said Kim’s rise to stardom out of the adult tape, with her, later marrying a rap legend, Kanye West reflects the mysterious ways God works.

“The world saw her naked yet married a great man who treats her with respect. Kim had sex and the world watched her shag online everywhere but that brought her luck. God works in mysterious ways,” Moesha wrote.

Moesha posted a photo of Kim and Kanye and added that the way Kanye looks at Kim’s, thats the same way her boyfriend looks at her.

