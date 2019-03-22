Radio Did More Harm Than Good To My Music Brand – Trigmatic

Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, popularly known as Trigmatic has publicly announced his intention to quit his career on radio and go back to his first love which is music.

The Ghanaian rapper and songwriter in an interview on Starr FM’s Drive Show with Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) and Cookietee, said there is a lot more involved with radio than meets the eye.

Trigmatic acknowledged that his journey on radio hasn’t been easy since.

He added that it has physically and psychologically drained him.

When asked why he did not opt to manage both careers instead, he answered: “Let me be very honest; radio is very draining.”

The “My Life” hit maker, further stated that arriving at his decision to give up on radio was not an easy nor pleasant one.

“At a point in your life you would have to take a firm decision. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be pleasant. It must hurt for you to take a bold decision you need to feel the pain. And it wasn’t too easy for me to take that decision”.

"Going beyond all odds to keep his name and position in Ghana’s entertainment industry, Trigmatic revealed that his strength as a person and his determination to be noticed mainly by his hard work and good deeds is what has kept him going for this long despite the many challenges he faced during his career in radio.

“Psychologically it was breaking me. I’m a strong guy I must say, because some of the things that the artistes and artist managers will throw at you, knowing that I am a good artiste myself was overwhelming. Sometimes I have to comport myself.” He stated.