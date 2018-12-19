Lumba Look-alike Needs Support For Surgery In India

It seems what started as mere headache has rendered highlife musician Anokye Supremo blind.

The Lumba look-alike who recently announced that a tumor in his head had blurred his vision, can not see with both eyes at the moment.

Previously, he could only see in his right eye but in an interview with Kofi TV he disclosed that his right eye has also been affected by the tumour.

He added that the tumour has grown bigger in his head that he can hardly breathe from his nostrils. He has to open his mouth to gasp for breath.

According to the ‘Hash Wuish’ singer, results from tests ran on him at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital delayed – causing the enlargement of the tumour.

He told Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV that he would need $10, 000 to go for surgery in India on December 26, 2018.

At the moment he can not walk without the help of his siblings.

Speaking to citinewsroom.com last month, Anokye said the whole thing started about about two month ago when he experienced severe headache.

“It started in October and I thought it was migraine. I went to the hospital and was told I had a tumor in my head which has caused an enlargement in my left eye,” he said.

Anokye Supremo (formerly known as DL Junior) was discovered in 2010 in 'Just Like You', a reality TV show which gave artistes the platform to mimic their favourite celebrities.

DL Junior, on that show imitated Daddy Lumba.

After the show, Anokye who has similar looks as Daddy Lumba has been plying his trade as a musician.

He had to change his name from DL Junior to Anokye Supremo after he was sued earlier this year by highlife artiste Daddy Lumba, ordering him to stop using his name and stop singing his songs at programmes.

DL Junior is known for his songs Befa Me, Efri Nea Efire and Hye Wo Ho Den, Krom Aye De, and Hash Wuish.