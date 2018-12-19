‘Kakalika Love’ Is Not ‘Diss’ Song – Sister Derby

Songstress, Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, aka Sister Derby, has said her “Kakalika Love” tune is not a diss song.

According to her, even though she released her track during her breakup with her former lover Medikal her song was only to explain reasons that led to the breakup.

She explained this when speaking in an interview with an Accra based Citi FM on Monday.

“When I went into the relationship, I was asked on national television, if I was dating him. I said yes. So after the breakup, this is my way of telling my fans. [And] I have done that with my song so that they know what happened,” she said.

“It’s not a diss song. All of us, we love drama. We love entertainment and he himself [Medikal] has been saying it it’s a diss song. I don’t know If it is intentional because as an I know that we expressed ourselves, we tell our stories in music, there is no diss in the song” she explained.