Teephlow Trill Patrons At Miss Commonwealth Ghana Event

The past weekend witnessed an energetic display of artistry from the 2017 VGMA record of the year award winner Teephlow as he took to the stage to display art and lyrical dexterity at the Miss Commonwealth Ghana 2018 event at the Swiss Spirit Hotel (Alisa Hotel) in Accra.

The State of The Art song writer performed hits from his library especially Forgive ft Adina to the amazement of the attendees. Patrons couldn't hide their joy as they shouted and clapped all through his performance.

The young rapper also took time of his stage performance to advice industry players especially artist managers who often times are challenged in handling both the screen image and the real image.

When reached after his performance, he said " It's always a delight to perform at events like these, to have the opportunity for people of these calibre to listen and watch what you do. I say big thanks to all those who came through especially the chiefs and also the organisers of the event".

His manager (Ibrahim Baidoo) who we reached for comments said " This time is for the star (teephlow), lets give it to him".

The event saw the likes of Wendy Shay, Nero X and others.