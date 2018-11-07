Kumawood actor stabbed to death

Information reaching Agyapaonline.net indicate that Kumawwood actor and make-up artist popularly known as Abdulai Blinks has been stabbed to death this afternoon by an unknown assailant.

Speaking to Agyapaonline.net Director Nebu your Majesty confirm the death of the actor.

According to the director, the actor was stabbed in Asawasi in the Asanti Region while in a fight with some unknown guys who stabbed the actor in the heard.

More soon...