Cardi B set to feature Ghanaian born UK artiste Bbird

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper says she plans on releasing another single or two before the year is over. In addition, her album will roll out at the top of the year in January. One confirmed guest appearance will be made by Ghanaian born UK artiste Bbird.

Cardi B made this announcement on her Instagram live last Friday.

Known in private life as Tettey Kwao is a UK-based Ghanaian musician, BBird was born on 13th September in the late 80s, He hails from Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

BBird started his primary education at the Bethel Nursery Preparatory School at Yilo Krobo before moving to Akwamuman Senior High at Akosombo to study Visual Arts.

In 2007, BBird moved to Italy but relocated to the UK after five years. The musician who discovered his talent very early in life began raping at the age of 12.

BBird had been freestyling songs by famous musicians like Obrafour, Okomfo Kwadee, Lord Kenya and many others who were the best for decades. He held these people as his mentors. By 2008, BBird had begun writing his own songs. His maiden master recording was done in 2010.

The Hip Hop/Hip Life musician released his first single, “Wake Up” which featured UK based Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artist, Sonni Balli some years ago.

He has since released other songs such as “Rap Class”, “Eye Red”, and several others. He is the first Krobo rapper the Nation has seen . Many know him as the Krobo Rap King.

BBird has worked with multiple-award-winning musicians like Masta Garzy, Kofi Kinaata, Scientific, Sonni Balli, D-CRYME, Gemini, Lil Shaker Teephlow and the likes.

Will the Bbird assisted song be the next single? Hopefully, more featuring artist will be confirmed in the upcoming weeks as the New Year approaches. Until then, look out for Cardi B’s next single(s) to bring you into 2018.