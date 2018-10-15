Stonebwoy Accused Shatta Wale Of Preventing Him From Performing

Stonebwoy has called his arch-rival Shatta Wale a lair, for claiming that he didn’t know he and Samini had come to his concert to perform.

According to Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale can’t claim that he didn’t know he was at the launch of his ‘Reign’ album at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair on Saturday night.

Shatta Wale, in a tweet, apologised to rival artistes, Samini and Stonebwoy, for their inability to perform at his concert.

According to the dancehall artiste, he was not aware Samini and Stonebwoy were around to support his album launch.

Samini, in an earlier tweet, alleged that he had gone to the venue to surprise Shatta Wale but was prevented from mounting the stage.

“Congrats @shattawalegh on your album launch.just like you once wanted to surprise me on saminifest stage and I let you, I’d wanted to do the same but I waited in the car together with [Stonebwoy] @stonebwoyb for over an hour only to be told you refused the gesture. #supportourown huh?? ” Samini said.

Shatta Wale reacted to the tweet: “Oh ! ,how , this is news to me .. sorry if this was da case ... am very very sorry .. it wld hv bn nice !!! thnx for da support #TheReigAlbum.”

Wading into the growing controversy, Stonebwoy stressed that Shatta Wale simply refused to let them perform at the concert.

“Surprise Support is Way Better Than. A Fake Twit. But For INSECURITY Problems !! You Refused To Take advantage of The Opportunity. Would You Have Asked The (sic) Crowed if you Weren’t AWARE. Why Lie? Feel Free Come On We Knew You Will Refuse Us Anyway. #ATTWC27Oct Come See!” he responded in a tweet.

The concert, with an estimated 20,000 people in attendance, saw Shatta Wale rock the stage alongside Michy, Zylofon Arts Club acts as well as the SM Militants.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | EDA