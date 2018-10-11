modernghana logo

See Trending Snapshots Of Sarkodie &Shatta Before The "diss" Song

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie received great accolades from industry players and celebrities yesterday, October 10, 2018, after he released a song titled 'Advice' to diss self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

The beef can be traced back to early September when Shatta Wale appeared on Hitz FM to discuss his 'Reign' album.

During the interview, he called out Ghanaian artistes for not 'supporting each other'. He further claimed Sarkodie failed to show up for the video shoot for their collaboration titled 'Dancehall Commando', adding that he [Sarkodie] was rather busy shooting music videos with Nigerian musicians.

When you listen carefully to the song, Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie mentioned that 'this no be beef. Just stay and listen. Me and you be cool. No crazy fiction'.

This clearly shows there is peace and unity among these great artists as they have shown over the years in these photos below.

