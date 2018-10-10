Mafias Have Taken Over GHAMRO; I Got Only GHC140 MoMo For My Father's Music--Obibini Takyi

United Kingdom-based First Klass Music Signee Obibini Takyi Junior, has lamented bitterly over the level of mafia and daylight robbery being exhibited by Ghana Music Copyright chamber GHAMRO.

According to the embittered young musician, who happens to be the son of the late Obibini Takyi Senior of 'Akosombo Nkanea' fame, he was very dissatisfied and disappointed to see GHAMRO paying as low as GHC140 as copyright royalties.

Obibini Takyi Junior, was speaking in an entertainment Chat show on Online TV SVTV AFRICA on Wednesday afternoon.

"I received a Mobile Money alert recently from GHAMRO only to discover GHC140 as Payment for copyright royalties for my father's music. This shows that a lot of stealing is going on at GHAMRO considering the level of peanuts being distributed across. My father played his part in the music industry and should be given the due royalties because it was his creative art."

He further added that GHAMRO is not even showing mercy on those old musicians who are nomore active in the music industry but have their music being played till date.

Obibini Takyi has been working on a couple of music projects behind the scenes but his current music project, Boso Powder is making huge waves.

The song POWDER is a classic danceable masterpiece with afrobeat rhythm produced by popular Kumasi-based Engineer, APYA and also mastered by Award Winning DANNYBEATZ in Accra.

Obibini Takyi Jnr teams up with another talented Artiste Luther on this POWDER track.

Obibini Takyi Jnr. hails from Ashanti Akyem Atwedie in the Ashanti region.