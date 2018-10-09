Forget Christiana Awuni’s Debt, Tracey Boakye Gets New Car – See Photos

Controversial Ghanaian Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye has acquired for herself a new ‘beast’ of a car in the midst of all the brouhaha about the alleged debt she owes madam Christiana Awuni of Gh 10,000 cedis and one will just have to conclude that she is sticking with the Akan saying, after all “the debtors must eat”.

According to the source, she has bought a Toyota RAV4 a few days back. She adds this new car to her Toyota Corolla she has been cruising in for the past two years.

Tracey Boakye started the production of movies not long ago and it looks like the production of movies is really paying her. She recently built a very plush, fully furnished house in Kumasi. Tracy Boakye not too long ago also started a salon which is also doing well in Kumasi and one will just have to agree that the production of movies is helping her a lot even though Madam Christiana Awuni alleges she owes her for one of the movies she starred in for Tracy’s production house, Shakira Movie Production.

Tracey Boakye’s Shakira Movie Production has produced a few movies which include ‘Because Of Love’, the controversial ‘The Devil Between My Legs’ and a few others.

See photos of Tracy’s new toy and her other car below…