Mr. Agbeve Kwesi Henry opens new radio station Tru Fm to help Adeiso community

Mr Henry Kwesi Agbeve Luches an Executive Director of True Empire Media Foundation has laid the first stone of setting up ultramodern radio station (TRU FM) in Adeiso a historical town in Eastern Region.

Tru Fm which is believed to be the first radio station in Adeiso started it online test transmission this month October.

According to Mr. Agbeve Luches, the rational for establishing this radio was to empower the youth in the community and create job for them. Not ending there he also has an interest in campaigning and advocating for the use of illegal drugs among the youths, he going to educate them through his medium.

He asserted that even though he owns the station, the station still belongs to the community and thus he going to use the platform to educate the community and the public about how to desist from drink and drive syndrome among some of the driver, over speeding, drug abuse and the AIDS pandemic.

“This radio is for the community, I cannot only run this radio with the help of the community we all will achieve the desire results we want and I and my team are going to use the platform not only to play music but also educate the general public about drink and drive syndrome, over speeding, drug abuse and AIDS pandemic “He said.

Mr Henry Kwesi Agbeve Luches is an import and export dealer and also has Diploma in Electrical Engineering. He is able to work and adjust with people from all walks of life, initiates and tries new things. As a business-minded person he has a very good interpersonal relation with everyone including his clients and people around him.

You can enjoy the good music on the link below

https://radio.modernghana.com/station/trufm

LISTEN HERE