Benedicta Gafah Blasts Afia Schwarz Over Abortion Comment

Zylofon media actress, Benedicta Gafah has finally replied Afia Schwarzenegger's accusations that she aborted 6-month-old pregnancy allegedly belonging to Nana Ama Mcbrown's husband.

Benedicta Gafah denied ever being pregnant, neither has she been pregnant for Nana Ama Mcbrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Benedicta Gafah stated that she would rather use a condom that cost not more GHS20 during sex than to abort a pregnancy. She denied ever being pregnant.

The Kumawood actress stated she will never commit abortion if she gets pregnant and her mother will not even agree to it if she decides to do that.

She advised young ladies to use condoms whenever they are engaging in s*xual activities to prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

Watch video below:

