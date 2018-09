South Africa (SA) committee in collaboration with Ghana High Commission, Ghana’s annual cultural, trade and entertainment festival in South Africa was held in Pretoria on Sunday, 23rd September 2018, Pretoria, under the theme “Uniting Africans through Culture”.

GhanaFEST SA, is an important “Flagship” festival event in South Africa, which attracted over 8000 people this year.

The event exhibited Ghanaian textiles and clothing, music and dance, cultural artifacts and Ghanaian cuisine.

It also aims at fostering unity and a sense of patriotism among Ghanaians in South Africa as well as to promote cultural understanding and deepen the cordial relations between Ghana and South Africa.

The festival created a platform for Ghanaian cultural and popular musicians.

Performances by Ohenfu Culture Drummers and various artists created the platform for the High Commissioner of Ghana to South Africa, His Excellency Mr. Ayisi-Boateng to open the festival.

His Excellency led the Exhibition Tours with dignitaries in attendance. Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, Chief of Defence Staff of Ghana Armed Forces, the High Commissioners of Mali, Mauritius, Saudi Arabia among other embassies, and Madam Ellen Tshabalala the former Chairperson of South African Broadcasting Corporation were among the host of dignitaries that graced the occasion The Ghana State Book was launched during the festival with some exciting news for Ghanaians in the diaspora.

The festival continued with the theme of uniting Africans through culture with poetry recital in Akan, Chieftaincy

display by the Ashanti, Nzima Cultural, Kpanlogo, and Konkoba groups.

The unity of the theme was topped with the energetic and electrifying performance by South African Zulu Traditional Dancers called African Child Dance group.

The wide variety of activities also included Fashion Show Fhog by Abena Amankwah, Live music by Sankofa

Band, who never disappoint with entertaining music, who also supported Edward Kwasi Boateng a gospel musician who came from Ghana to top up the line-up of exciting performances.

The festival would have not been complete without the Headline Artist this year “Berima Sydney” who exploded on stage with his performance. He entertained the audience with his popular hit songs “Obia Nye Obia”,

“Scent No” and the festival erupted with excitement.

We will like to acknowledge the commitment by GhanaFest SA Committee, and the support from H.E. Mr. AyisiBoateng and the entire staff of the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria.

