Most Hit Tunes From Stonebwoy, Shatta Are Highlife – Rex Omar

Veteran Ghanaian highlife artiste, Rex Omar, has asserted that majority of hit songs released by Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are highlife songs.

He indicated that these artistes have branded themselves as dancehall artistes—but the majority of their hit songs do not match how they have branded themselves.

“The irony is even if you listen to Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, the majority of their hit songs in Ghana are highlife...even though they have branded themselves as dancehall artistes,” Rex Omar said in an

interview with Dr Ray on Suncity Radio in Sunyani.

“There is nothing wrong with branding but if you compose a hit highlife song, do not call it a dancehall song. We know what dancehall songs are. ‘Gringo’ is dancehall but ‘We taking over’ is not

dancehall, it is a highlife song,” he added.

Rex said a language should not determine a genre of music. He said one use patoa to compose a highlife song.

“Radio presenters and all stakeholders have a pivotal role preserve the Ghanaian heritage and highlife. We need to protect and promote our highlife. We have to make it relevant in this country,” he stressed.

“Most young musicians are shy to call their songs highlife because of the wrong impression that people have created. They think highlife is only made by older men,” Rex Omar lamented.

The veteran musician disclosed that he will play his part by releasing highlife songs often.