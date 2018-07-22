Nora Frimpong Manso set to host new TV show

Kumawood actress, Nora Frimpong Manso is set to host a new entertainment talk show on TV.

The show which will be aired on AB TV centers on issues in the showbiz fraternity and will sure give viewers an exciting full of fun and intriguing moments.

The show with name “Agyegon” will start showing on your screens soonest. Join Nora Frimpong Manso on AbTV as she takes you through exciting and thrilling events across the country on the “Agyegon” show.

You get to discuss matters such as death Prophecies about musicians,hustle of upcoming artists, the rise and fall of the movie industry,which directors and producers are demanding sex before giving roles to female actresses.

Let me wet your appetite a bit but until then, interact with them on Agyegon show coming soon on AbTV.

To sponsor this programme, call 0240365617.

Watch the teaser below…

