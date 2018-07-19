Snub Ghanaians And Enjoy Your Life - Yvonne Nelson Tells Efia Odo

Actress Yvonne Nelson has encouraged her colleague, Efia Odo to stay positive and not make Ghanaians steal her joy.

Yvonne made this known to the television personality while wishing her a happy birthday.

She said in a post on Instagram spotted by MyNewsGh.Com that “Happy birthday lil sis @efia_odo I can just feel the positive viiiiibes! Don’t let them take away your joy! Protect it! Cherish it. Enjoy your special day #ynjollof on me when you are back! Bring the BOO!”.

Efia Odo is a free-spirited television personality and actress who lives her life on social media.

She became born again after Ebony Reigns died through a gory accident.