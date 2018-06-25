Kwesi Arthur Snubbed @ BET Awards

Ghanaian hip hop artiste Kwesi Arthur could not win the Best New International Act award at the BETs as anticipated by most Ghanaians.

The ‘Grind Day’ rapper lost the Viewers' Choice award to South African artiste Sjava at 2018 Black Entertainment (BET) Awards) held at Los Angeles in the United States America.

His nomination came as great news to most Ghanaian music fans particularly because no Ghanaian musician made it to any of the categories, unlike the previous years.

This year, there was no Ghanaian nominee for the Best International Act category.

In the previous years, however, Ghanaian acts like Kojo Antwi, R2Bees, D-Black, MzVee, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie earned nominations in the Best International Act Africa category.

Even though Kwesi Arthur did not win his slot, there was great support for him on social media, with most music enthusiasts, artistes and entertainment people canvassing votes for him.

After the award ceremony Kwesi Arthur wrote on on Twitter: “How can I lose when I came from nothing.”

Davido, Big Shaq & Kwesi Arthur at BET Awards 2018

Kwesi Arthur was nominated alongside Prince Waly (France), Mc Soffia (Brazil), Take A Mic (France), Niniola (Nigeria), Sik-K (South Korea), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad And Tobago), Not3s (UK), Iamddb (UK) and Sjava (South Africa).

The BET Awards were established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.

The awards are presented annually, and are broadcast live on BET. The annual presentation ceremony features performances by artistes, and some of the awards of more popular interest are presented in a televised ceremony.

