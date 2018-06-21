2nd Edition Of WatsUp TV Celebrity Car Race Set For Saturday 30th June

After a successful launch of a fun-racing competition for celebrities in Ghana, WatsUp TV is set to host another edition of the annual Celebrity Car Race dubbed WatsUp TV Rush Hour.

This year’s event which will be held at House Party Go-Kart on the Krokrobite Road in Weija, Accra will be on Saturday 30th June 2018 at 4pm.

Reigning champions Hunter, Dee007 (both from bikers forum) and Epixode are all expected to defend their titles against new comers who will be joining the race this year.

According to the CEO of WatsUp TV, Abd Traore, this year’s event would be raising the bar as more celebrities will be joining the exclusive hangout and racing competition for celebrities and their associates in Ghana.

Some notable celebrities who participated in the previous edition held at the A1 Race Course in Tema include: Abraham Attah, DJ Mensah, Epixode, Magnom, Gemini, Sista Afia, Opanka, DCryme, Feli Nuna, Ephraim, Keche, George Britton, ZionFelix, Bossu Kule, Stip, Rudebwoy Ranking, Richard ,Coaches, Pep Junia , Geesus and Sarkodie Manager Angeltown Baby

This year’s WatsUp TV Rush Hour is also made possible through the support of SHOB GROUP, TWELLIUM INDUSTRIES, RUSH ENERGY, EXCEL OIL , MAX TV and TV7