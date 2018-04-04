I Nearly Committed Suicide Over ICGC Adultery Allegation – Josh Laryea

Gospel musician and pastor, Josh Laryea has revealed that he nearly committed suicide over an allegation of adultery which was levelled against him about a year ago.

According to the gospel minister who was suspended from the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) over the allegation, he would have taken his life but for the grace of God.

“I may have gone mad, I may have been dead. At a point, I thought of suicide,” he said in an interview with Starr FM on Tuesday.

“In the midst of all the turbulence, God gave me comfort, God gave me strength and I believe strongly that it was not because I am a strong man, it's not because I am a smart man, it's not because I am loved by everybody but the Grace of God made the difference,” he added.

Last year, Josh Laryea was suspended by the Church Council of ICGC where he worshipped and served as a pastor, after the church had received report of sexual misconduct against him.

According to the Church Council, he was suspended so the Disciplinary Committee could look into the allegations levelled against him.

“Rev. Josh Laryea is being withdrawn from the pulpit and thereby the Doxa Temple with immediate effect. This is to allow the Committee carry out its work uninterrupted,” they stated.

Josh later quit the church and founded the Charis International Church.

The 'Mmre' singer has hinted that he is preparing to release an album soon.