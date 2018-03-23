Judgment Day: Wisa To Know His Fate On April 25

An Accra Circuit Court has fixed April 25 to deliver its judgement in the case of Eugene Ashie aka Wisa, a hiplife artiste, who has been accused of indecent exposure.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku has ordered Mr Jerry Avernogbor, Wisa’s counsel to file his address by April 10.

This was after the prosecution had ended its cross-examination of Sylvanus Mawuli Ahiagble, a defence witness.

Earlier, Defence counsel led Ahiagble to testify before the court.

The defence witness, who is also an artiste, told the court that on December 24, 2016, he and Wisa planned to have a publicity stunt since they were new in the music industry.

According to the defence witness, the plan was that Wisa was going to pull out a fake manhood on stage.

Ahiagble, however, said he stood behind the stage so he did not witness Wisa executing the said plan.

The defence witness said Wisa never displayed his manhood but a doodle.

Answering questions under cross-examination by Prosecutor Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante, Ahiabgle said he has songs with Wisa and Wisa has also featured him in his songs.

According to the defence witness, before Wisa’s incident, he had recorded a couple of songs and same could be verified via the internet.

Defence witness admitted that he and Wisa planned to deceive the public with the fake manhood.

Ahiagble said he would be surprised to hear that Wisa displayed his manhood and not a doodle.

When asked why Ahiagble did not accompany Wisa to the Police station he told the court that the Police did not invite him.

Wisa, of the ‘Ekikimi’ fame, was arrested for allegedly exposing his penis while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on December 24, 2015.

He has, however, denied a charge of gross indecent exposure and is on a ¢8,000.00 bail with one surety.

On December 25, 2015, the Accra Regional Police was alerted over a nude video posted on the Internet from an unknown source, in which Wisa allegedly intentionally exposed his penis, while performing live on stage.

According to the Prosecution, the Police contacted the managers of the Artiste to produce him at the Regional Police Headquarters for investigations, which they did.

The prosecution said investigations into the matter disclosed that on December 24, Airtel Communications Company and Citi FM, an Accra-based radio station, organised an event dubbed: ‘Decemba 2 Rememba’ which included the accused as a guest artiste.

In the course of the show, the accused, while dancing with a female dancer identified as Monica Kumadeh, suddenly removed his penis out of his pair of jeans and began to caress the buttocks of the dancer.