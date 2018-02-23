I Abandoned My Medical Dream For Acting – Top Nigerian Actress

Naomi Arinze, a Nollywood actress and model, has revealed she gave up a dream of becoming a medical doctor to become an actress and a model.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NEWS-ONE, she said she had wanted to be a medical doctor but after going to school to read science, she realised she was not meant to be a doctor. She was rather passionate about music and anything creative arts while in school. She then built on it to become what she is today.

“I was in science class but I noticed that I was doing more of the arts. Sometimes I skip science class meetings and attend arts class, trying to do some debates because I love writing. I just think about the stories and write it down. I like debates, I like argument and I was my high school social prefect which gave me the platform to organise events. I was just doing more of the arts than science. Even after writing my final exams in science at the SSCE, I went to varsity to study arts,” she disclosed.

According to her, her parent didn't support the idea from the beginning but with time they accepted it. They are currently the proudest people on earth.

“My family members are my biggest fans now. It's a great feeling when you have your people supporting you. It makes you believe more in yourself and go the extra mile to make them proud,” she indicated.

Naomi Arinze is a strong personality who has passion for what she does.

She has been modelling for the last five years but joined Nigeria's movie industry just two years ago. She has featured in many movies. Her recent movie, 'Asylum Is Down', was shot in Ghana, making her the latest Nollywood export to Ghana.

“Modelling is something I always love to do. I like to wear clothes and feel like superstar and take pictures. So, when I got the opportunity to model I went for it,” she said about her modelling career.

She has taken part in runway events such as African Fashion Week Nigeria and Nigerian Students Fashion Week. She was also in pageants like the Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos and Miss Empowerment.

She described modelling as an exciting career.

“All that I have done so far excite me. Being on the runway, beauty pageant contests and being the brand ambassador for Doyin Cube and Daviva House of Fashion all excite me,” she said.

Acting, however, came to her by accident. She didn't set out to be an actress.

“I went to a studio and a photographer told me they were looking for a particular character for a role. I told him I was not interested and I am not an actress. He said OK I should just give it a try. He called the director who asked me to come on location where they were filming. And that was how it all started. It was purely accidental,” she revealed.

Her first movie is titled 'Ivanca', and she has since featured in a number of movies. Among them are 'Asylum Is Down', a Ghana-Nollywood film co-starring Adjetey Anang, Kalybos and Zack Orji, 'Bloodline', 'Helpless Sisters', 'The Devil & The Red Sea', 'Ojadili The Warrior' and 'Kayima My Only Daughter'.

Her upcoming projects include Nonstop Africa Entertainment's (NAE) 'Gone 2 Soon' and docudrama, 'Let's Rediscover Rwanda'.

Naomi was in Ghana last weekend for the premiere of 'Asylum Is Down'. She picks up unique tips from skilled actors like Ghana's Adjetey Anang, Zack Orji and Tina Mba.

“I was keen to work with Adjetey Anang and Zack Orji: I am thrilled to have worked with them. Coincidentally, I will work with them again in our upcoming project ('Gone 2 Soon'),” she said.

Born and bred in Lagos State, she is originally from Anambra State. She is currently a level 400 student at the National Open University of Nigeria.

Naomi is signed to Nonstop Africa Entertainment (NAE LLC), a company that focuses on African edutainment (educating through entertainment) via films, culture, music and more.