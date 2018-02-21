Val Xtra Premières In London

Bringing its initiatives to bare at the première of Val Extra, C-P Concepts and Freda's Avenue ushered not only a new, but a remarkable event, to celebrate this year's love day: Val Extra, at Freda's Palace in Norwood South London, on Saturday 17th of February 2018.

Val Extra makes its way onto the Ghanaian social calendar in the United Kingdom as an event and film not to be missed and that which really lived up to its social media hype and expectations.

As with other Valentine Day's event, Val Extra springs in its wake some reality checks with regard to quality content programming.

Meeting and greeting invitees who have come to grace the love-night, “Val Extra is about love, passion and ambition” Freda explains, as she blows away in her Giberky evening dress which was strategically measured by the Ghanaian designer.

It was an event that captivated a cross section of its invitees to participate in various topical and social discussions that border on the Ghanaian society as a community.

As a matter of fact, it was compelling, interesting and engaging enough for those who graced the program to the extent that, some did not want to leave till very late as DJ Lord Pay plays on.

As to what the future looks for Val Extra, Freda said: “Although next year is our best kept secret, it will be the year and time for us to roll it in motion for the others who were not able to witness, to get involve in such a unique event”.

According to their information, the Val Extra film would soon be published as communicated at the event.

The ladies came in their utmost numbers and the men, only few. The only negative aspect of the event was the time it started.

If their management can get their times right, the event could become a sudden game changer on the Ghanaian social calendar in the United Kingdom.