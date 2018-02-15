D-Black Releases Video For “Nobody” Feat. King Promise

Valentines Weekend just got better with the release of the highly anticipated "Nobody" music video by D-Black.

"Nobody" was one of the singles on his recently released "Hunger and Thirst Mixtape" which boasts of equally other compelling songs on the 16 track mixtape featuring Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Mayor Kun, Ycee, Darko Vibes and more.

The Black Avenue Muzik boss features Ghana's fastest rising star King Promise who also drops his melodious voice on this tune to make an instant smash hit.

"Nobody" was directed by Gyo of Phamous Philms and produced by Rony Turn Me Up.

Click the link here to enjoy now

