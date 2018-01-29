“my Zylofon Dream” Has Been Launched And Here’s All You Need To Know

On Friday, 26th January 2018, The “my zylofon dream and zylofon cash” was unveiled in a press conference which took place at the zylofon media headquarters in east legon opposite mensvic hotel.

After rolling out the “zylofon arts fund” some two weeks ago, the administrative board has since received an impressive number of entries from influential industry players.

WHO ARE WE??

Zylofon Media Company Limited is limited liability company duly registered and incorporated in Ghana by the company’s Act of 1963 (ACT 179).

We are a multimedia entertainment company established to supply profitable, acceptable, audio and visual entertainment to diverse domestic and international consumers. The company is committed to professionally produce impeccable creative arts works that would be domestically edible and to transcends borders, as we firmly believe that, quality edible art works can be produced without lowering societal moral standards in a quest for commercial appeal.

We plan to produce indigenous artists and art works that would fit universal standards. These would cover a broad spectrum of the Creative Arts industry, in music; it would span from Hi & hip Life, Jazz, Contemporary Christian Music, Dancehall, Reggae, Rock and so on, whereas the movie productions would mirror every aspect of global socio-culture, economic and political phases, worthy of our lenses to be subject to our editorial policy in our bid to inform, educate and entertain. The company already has established ties with various artists in the industry, and plans to search for new artists to market and produce.

WHY WE CHOOSE TO INVEST IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Investing in the entertainment industry is often described as high risk, but there are many reasons investors choose to put money in it. Along with the risk, there is a possibility of high returns and a payoff that can continue over a long period. With mutual funds and support, it is possible to spread the risk and at times minimise the effect. Entertainment industry investments offer an opportunity for great personal satisfaction. Some Countries have instituted schemes and systems that encourage Creative Arts. Even though all their challenges are not eradicated, these funds significantly induce growth in the industry which resultantly reflects in the Gross Domestic Product of the economy.

We are of the firm believe that the sector has the potential to contribute greatly to GDP growth. Often, a great deal of money is poured into a single project with success depending on unpredictable public acceptance, critical reviews and a host of other factors beyond the investors’ control. However, our unwavering belief is that ,if an entertainment product becomes a hit, it can produce returns that far outstrip less risky investments.

HERE’S HOW TO JOIN “ MY ZYLOFON DREAM & ZYLOFON CASH”

If you aspire to be a model, musician, actress, fashion designer, comedian or any act you think you’re good at, all you need to do is to record a video of yourself in any form demonstrating your act, you might be called to participate in any of our projects and if there’s the need to engage the services of individuals that impress our review team, they will be recommended for possible engagement on contractual basis.

These uploaded contents as well as Existing materials in the form of music videos, comedy, movies, music, tv shows, and etc can also be uploaded and monetized. The next step is, you visit zylofonmedia.com and click of “zylofon dream”. The zylofon dream categories will display various art departments; Music, Movies, acting, musician, television/radio personality, poetry, visual arts, models and comedy.

The next thing to do is to create a zylofon dream account and create a secure password. From here, you can now purchase a “scratch card” which will grant you access to upload the content. The cards are on sale at just 300 Ghana Cedis.

They’re on sale at any of the zylofon media headquarters. There are also zylofon media shops in every region and city where the cards are on sale. The scratch card grants you three (3) chances to upload any content of your choice among the categories.

Contents that are uploaded will be reviewed by our review team and pushed to “zylofon cash” if it meets their expectation. Pornographic materials are prohibited. Zylofon cash will earn you a descent amount of money per usage(0.02 Ghana Cedis) on your uploaded content till time memorial.

HERE’S HOW TO REGISTER

Go to www.myzylofondream.com

Click on your preferred Talents Section

SIGN UP: Enter your email address

Enter your password

Fill your Biodata

SIGN IN

Scratch and enter the pin at the credit section

Upload your media content/media and press ENTER

Logout to close the interface

For Further Enquires ;

Our doors are open from Monday to Friday for further questions or clarifications. Our Communication Team will be at your beckon call to attend to all your challenges, criticisms and contributions.

Kindly get in touch via the followings:

Mob: +233 244 422 726

Tel: +233 303 976 123

[email protected]

www.zylofonmedia.com

Office Location: 40 Lagos Avenue, Opp. Mensvic Hotel, East Legon.

LOCATIONS OF ZYLOFON BRANCHES WHERE YOU CAN PURCHASE THE CARDS

REGION NUMBER OF SHOPS TOWN LOCATIONS

GREATER ACCRA 17 TEMA COMMUNITY ONE NEAR BARCLAYS BANK

ODORKOR OPPOSITE ANNOITED ELECRICALS

NUGUA MAIN MARKET

OSU NEAR THE PRESBY CHURCH

ASHAIMAN LEBANON OPPOSITE AGAPE SCHOOL

MADINA MAIN STATION

KANESHIE SWANLAKE OPPOSITE SWAN HOTEL

ADABRAKA NEAR THE MARKET

KOKOMLEMLE NEAR CITY LIGHT

LAPAZ NEAR THE TRAFFFIC LIGHT, ADJ ECOBANK

DOME OPPOSITE THE MARKET

ACHIMOTA MILE 7, OPPOSITE OLD PEACE FM STATION

SANTA MARIA CURVE

AWOSHIE OPPOSITE VICTORY BIBLE CHURCH

DANSOMAN BECHEEM JUNCTION SAHARA

OLD BARRIER KASOA ROAD

ASHATI 20 EJISU AT THE LORRY STATION

ASOKORE MAMPONG BRUKUTU JUNCTION

KOTEI BEDUKO JUNCTION

ATONSU OPPOSITE THE FIRE SERVICE

ESERESO AT BUS TERMINAL ADJ. CHIEFS PALACE

BATAMA GNTC

BREMAN EL SHADEI

KRONUM KRONUM MARKET

OFFINSO ADJ. CHIEFS PALACE IN FRONT OF DVLA

EFFIDUASE AT THE MARKET

ABUAKWA MAIN STATION OFF NKWAWIE ROAD

OBOASI OPPOSITE MELCOM

DR. MENSAH BOLA

KONONGO BEHIND LORRY STATION

CENTRAL 4 SWEDRU HAPPY CORNER

WINNEBA OPPOSITE NVTI

MANKESSIM AFTER THE MTN OFFICE

CAPE COAST OPPOSITE WESLEY GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL

EASTERN 4 KOFORIDUA OPPOSITE THE CULTURE CENTRE

NKWAKWA BEHIND THE TAXI RANK

SUHUM OPPOSITE MUMIRADU RURAL BANK

AHYINAM MAIN MARKET

WESTERN 2 TAKORADI NEAR ACCRA STATION

BOGOSO OPPOSITE MAIN MARKET

BRONG AHAFO 2 SUNYANI JIRA STATION

TECHIMAN NEAR OLD MELCOM

Attractivemustapha.com