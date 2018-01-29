“my Zylofon Dream” Has Been Launched And Here’s All You Need To Know

On Friday, 26th January 2018, The “my zylofon dream and zylofon cash” was unveiled in a press conference which took place at the zylofon media headquarters in east legon opposite mensvic hotel.
After rolling out the “zylofon arts fund” some two weeks ago, the administrative board has since received an impressive number of entries from influential industry players.
WHO ARE WE?? Zylofon Media Company Limited is limited liability company duly registered and incorporated in Ghana by the company’s Act of 1963 (ACT 179).
We are a multimedia entertainment company established to supply profitable, acceptable, audio and visual entertainment to diverse domestic and international consumers. The company is committed to professionally produce impeccable creative arts works that would be domestically edible and to transcends borders, as we firmly believe that, quality edible art works can be produced without lowering societal moral standards in a quest for commercial appeal.
We plan to produce indigenous artists and art works that would fit universal standards. These would cover a broad spectrum of the Creative Arts industry, in music; it would span from Hi & hip Life, Jazz, Contemporary Christian Music, Dancehall, Reggae, Rock and so on, whereas the movie productions would mirror every aspect of global socio-culture, economic and political phases, worthy of our lenses to be subject to our editorial policy in our bid to inform, educate and entertain. The company already has established ties with various artists in the industry, and plans to search for new artists to market and produce.
WHY WE CHOOSE TO INVEST IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
Investing in the entertainment industry is often described as high risk, but there are many reasons investors choose to put money in it. Along with the risk, there is a possibility of high returns and a payoff that can continue over a long period. With mutual funds and support, it is possible to spread the risk and at times minimise the effect. Entertainment industry investments offer an opportunity for great personal satisfaction. Some Countries have instituted schemes and systems that encourage Creative Arts. Even though all their challenges are not eradicated, these funds significantly induce growth in the industry which resultantly reflects in the Gross Domestic Product of the economy.
We are of the firm believe that the sector has the potential to contribute greatly to GDP growth. Often, a great deal of money is poured into a single project with success depending on unpredictable public acceptance, critical reviews and a host of other factors beyond the investors’ control. However, our unwavering belief is that ,if an entertainment product becomes a hit, it can produce returns that far outstrip less risky investments.
HERE’S HOW TO JOIN “ MY ZYLOFON DREAM & ZYLOFON CASH”
If you aspire to be a model, musician, actress, fashion designer, comedian or any act you think you’re good at, all you need to do is to record a video of yourself in any form demonstrating your act, you might be called to participate in any of our projects and if there’s the need to engage the services of individuals that impress our review team, they will be recommended for possible engagement on contractual basis.
These uploaded contents as well as Existing materials in the form of music videos, comedy, movies, music, tv shows, and etc can also be uploaded and monetized. The next step is, you visit zylofonmedia.com and click of “zylofon dream”. The zylofon dream categories will display various art departments; Music, Movies, acting, musician, television/radio personality, poetry, visual arts, models and comedy.
The next thing to do is to create a zylofon dream account and create a secure password. From here, you can now purchase a “scratch card” which will grant you access to upload the content. The cards are on sale at just 300 Ghana Cedis.
They’re on sale at any of the zylofon media headquarters. There are also zylofon media shops in every region and city where the cards are on sale. The scratch card grants you three (3) chances to upload any content of your choice among the categories.
Contents that are uploaded will be reviewed by our review team and pushed to “zylofon cash” if it meets their expectation. Pornographic materials are prohibited. Zylofon cash will earn you a descent amount of money per usage(0.02 Ghana Cedis) on your uploaded content till time memorial.
HERE’S HOW TO REGISTER Go to www.myzylofondream.com Click on your preferred Talents Section SIGN UP: Enter your email address Enter your password Fill your Biodata SIGN IN Scratch and enter the pin at the credit section Upload your media content/media and press ENTER Logout to close the interface For Further Enquires ; Our doors are open from Monday to Friday for further questions or clarifications. Our Communication Team will be at your beckon call to attend to all your challenges, criticisms and contributions.
Kindly get in touch via the followings: Mob: +233 244 422 726 Tel: +233 303 976 123 [email protected] www.zylofonmedia.com Office Location: 40 Lagos Avenue, Opp. Mensvic Hotel, East Legon.
LOCATIONS OF ZYLOFON BRANCHES WHERE YOU CAN PURCHASE THE CARDS
REGION NUMBER OF SHOPS TOWN LOCATIONS GREATER ACCRA 17 TEMA COMMUNITY ONE NEAR BARCLAYS BANK
ODORKOR OPPOSITE ANNOITED ELECRICALS NUGUA MAIN MARKET OSU NEAR THE PRESBY CHURCH ASHAIMAN LEBANON OPPOSITE AGAPE SCHOOL MADINA MAIN STATION KANESHIE SWANLAKE OPPOSITE SWAN HOTEL ADABRAKA NEAR THE MARKET KOKOMLEMLE NEAR CITY LIGHT LAPAZ NEAR THE TRAFFFIC LIGHT, ADJ ECOBANK DOME OPPOSITE THE MARKET ACHIMOTA MILE 7, OPPOSITE OLD PEACE FM STATION SANTA MARIA CURVE AWOSHIE OPPOSITE VICTORY BIBLE CHURCH DANSOMAN BECHEEM JUNCTION SAHARA OLD BARRIER KASOA ROAD ASHATI 20 EJISU AT THE LORRY STATION ASOKORE MAMPONG BRUKUTU JUNCTION KOTEI BEDUKO JUNCTION ATONSU OPPOSITE THE FIRE SERVICE ESERESO AT BUS TERMINAL ADJ. CHIEFS PALACE BATAMA GNTC BREMAN EL SHADEI KRONUM KRONUM MARKET OFFINSO ADJ. CHIEFS PALACE IN FRONT OF DVLA EFFIDUASE AT THE MARKET ABUAKWA MAIN STATION OFF NKWAWIE ROAD OBOASI OPPOSITE MELCOM DR. MENSAH BOLA KONONGO BEHIND LORRY STATION CENTRAL 4 SWEDRU HAPPY CORNER WINNEBA OPPOSITE NVTI MANKESSIM AFTER THE MTN OFFICE CAPE COAST OPPOSITE WESLEY GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EASTERN 4 KOFORIDUA OPPOSITE THE CULTURE CENTRE NKWAKWA BEHIND THE TAXI RANK SUHUM OPPOSITE MUMIRADU RURAL BANK AHYINAM MAIN MARKET WESTERN 2 TAKORADI NEAR ACCRA STATION BOGOSO OPPOSITE MAIN MARKET BRONG AHAFO 2 SUNYANI JIRA STATION TECHIMAN NEAR OLD MELCOM Attractivemustapha.com
“my Zylofon Dream” Has Been Launched And Here’s All You Need To Know
On Friday, 26th January 2018, The “my zylofon dream and zylofon cash” was unveiled in a press conference which took place at the zylofon media headquarters in east legon opposite mensvic hotel.
After rolling out the “zylofon arts fund” some two weeks ago, the administrative board has since received an impressive number of entries from influential industry players.
WHO ARE WE??
Zylofon Media Company Limited is limited liability company duly registered and incorporated in Ghana by the company’s Act of 1963 (ACT 179).
We are a multimedia entertainment company established to supply profitable, acceptable, audio and visual entertainment to diverse domestic and international consumers. The company is committed to professionally produce impeccable creative arts works that would be domestically edible and to transcends borders, as we firmly believe that, quality edible art works can be produced without lowering societal moral standards in a quest for commercial appeal.
We plan to produce indigenous artists and art works that would fit universal standards. These would cover a broad spectrum of the Creative Arts industry, in music; it would span from Hi & hip Life, Jazz, Contemporary Christian Music, Dancehall, Reggae, Rock and so on, whereas the movie productions would mirror every aspect of global socio-culture, economic and political phases, worthy of our lenses to be subject to our editorial policy in our bid to inform, educate and entertain. The company already has established ties with various artists in the industry, and plans to search for new artists to market and produce.
WHY WE CHOOSE TO INVEST IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
Investing in the entertainment industry is often described as high risk, but there are many reasons investors choose to put money in it. Along with the risk, there is a possibility of high returns and a payoff that can continue over a long period. With mutual funds and support, it is possible to spread the risk and at times minimise the effect. Entertainment industry investments offer an opportunity for great personal satisfaction. Some Countries have instituted schemes and systems that encourage Creative Arts. Even though all their challenges are not eradicated, these funds significantly induce growth in the industry which resultantly reflects in the Gross Domestic Product of the economy.
We are of the firm believe that the sector has the potential to contribute greatly to GDP growth. Often, a great deal of money is poured into a single project with success depending on unpredictable public acceptance, critical reviews and a host of other factors beyond the investors’ control. However, our unwavering belief is that ,if an entertainment product becomes a hit, it can produce returns that far outstrip less risky investments.
HERE’S HOW TO JOIN “ MY ZYLOFON DREAM & ZYLOFON CASH”
If you aspire to be a model, musician, actress, fashion designer, comedian or any act you think you’re good at, all you need to do is to record a video of yourself in any form demonstrating your act, you might be called to participate in any of our projects and if there’s the need to engage the services of individuals that impress our review team, they will be recommended for possible engagement on contractual basis.
These uploaded contents as well as Existing materials in the form of music videos, comedy, movies, music, tv shows, and etc can also be uploaded and monetized. The next step is, you visit zylofonmedia.com and click of “zylofon dream”. The zylofon dream categories will display various art departments; Music, Movies, acting, musician, television/radio personality, poetry, visual arts, models and comedy.
The next thing to do is to create a zylofon dream account and create a secure password. From here, you can now purchase a “scratch card” which will grant you access to upload the content. The cards are on sale at just 300 Ghana Cedis.
They’re on sale at any of the zylofon media headquarters. There are also zylofon media shops in every region and city where the cards are on sale. The scratch card grants you three (3) chances to upload any content of your choice among the categories.
Contents that are uploaded will be reviewed by our review team and pushed to “zylofon cash” if it meets their expectation. Pornographic materials are prohibited. Zylofon cash will earn you a descent amount of money per usage(0.02 Ghana Cedis) on your uploaded content till time memorial.
HERE’S HOW TO REGISTER
Go to www.myzylofondream.com
Click on your preferred Talents Section
SIGN UP: Enter your email address
Enter your password
Fill your Biodata
SIGN IN
Scratch and enter the pin at the credit section
Upload your media content/media and press ENTER
Logout to close the interface
For Further Enquires ;
Our doors are open from Monday to Friday for further questions or clarifications. Our Communication Team will be at your beckon call to attend to all your challenges, criticisms and contributions.
Kindly get in touch via the followings:
Mob: +233 244 422 726
Tel: +233 303 976 123
[email protected]
www.zylofonmedia.com
Office Location: 40 Lagos Avenue, Opp. Mensvic Hotel, East Legon.
LOCATIONS OF ZYLOFON BRANCHES WHERE YOU CAN PURCHASE THE CARDS
REGION NUMBER OF SHOPS TOWN LOCATIONS
GREATER ACCRA 17 TEMA COMMUNITY ONE NEAR BARCLAYS BANK
ODORKOR OPPOSITE ANNOITED ELECRICALS
NUGUA MAIN MARKET
OSU NEAR THE PRESBY CHURCH
ASHAIMAN LEBANON OPPOSITE AGAPE SCHOOL
MADINA MAIN STATION
KANESHIE SWANLAKE OPPOSITE SWAN HOTEL
ADABRAKA NEAR THE MARKET
KOKOMLEMLE NEAR CITY LIGHT
LAPAZ NEAR THE TRAFFFIC LIGHT, ADJ ECOBANK
DOME OPPOSITE THE MARKET
ACHIMOTA MILE 7, OPPOSITE OLD PEACE FM STATION
SANTA MARIA CURVE
AWOSHIE OPPOSITE VICTORY BIBLE CHURCH
DANSOMAN BECHEEM JUNCTION SAHARA
OLD BARRIER KASOA ROAD
ASHATI 20 EJISU AT THE LORRY STATION
ASOKORE MAMPONG BRUKUTU JUNCTION
KOTEI BEDUKO JUNCTION
ATONSU OPPOSITE THE FIRE SERVICE
ESERESO AT BUS TERMINAL ADJ. CHIEFS PALACE
BATAMA GNTC
BREMAN EL SHADEI
KRONUM KRONUM MARKET
OFFINSO ADJ. CHIEFS PALACE IN FRONT OF DVLA
EFFIDUASE AT THE MARKET
ABUAKWA MAIN STATION OFF NKWAWIE ROAD
OBOASI OPPOSITE MELCOM
DR. MENSAH BOLA
KONONGO BEHIND LORRY STATION
CENTRAL 4 SWEDRU HAPPY CORNER
WINNEBA OPPOSITE NVTI
MANKESSIM AFTER THE MTN OFFICE
CAPE COAST OPPOSITE WESLEY GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL
EASTERN 4 KOFORIDUA OPPOSITE THE CULTURE CENTRE
NKWAKWA BEHIND THE TAXI RANK
SUHUM OPPOSITE MUMIRADU RURAL BANK
AHYINAM MAIN MARKET
WESTERN 2 TAKORADI NEAR ACCRA STATION
BOGOSO OPPOSITE MAIN MARKET
BRONG AHAFO 2 SUNYANI JIRA STATION
TECHIMAN NEAR OLD MELCOM
Attractivemustapha.com