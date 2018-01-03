REVEALED: More Trouble For Bella Mundi As Afia Schwarzenegger Drops The Name Of The Married Politician She Is Dating

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger is in the news again.

This time round not with her own ‘wahala’ but Afia is accusing colleague media personality, Berla Mundi, of dating another married man.

Afia has gone ahead to mention the name of this married man who is also a politician as Mr. Adams.

This brings the number of married men Berla Mundi is alleged to be dating to two.

Actress Yvonne Nelson was the first to expose Berla in that manner after she took offense of a discussion Berla Mundi and some guests had about her on the ‘Late Afternoon Show’ aired on GHONE.

Berla Mundi and her guests, Sika Osei and Mz Gee had discussed Yvonne Nelson;s romantic affair with her British boyfriend which resulted in Yvonne bearing a child for him.

While on the show, the three concluded that Yvonne Nelson is a home breaker and husband snatcher.

This really got Yvonne very furious and she took to twitter to ‘dismantle’ Bella, and consequently, exposing her illicit affairs with a married man.

Berla Mundi has for long claimed to be a virgin and so some fans are wondering if she is to be trusted at all.

Check what Afia posted about Berla and a certain married politician, Mr. Adams

Afia Accuses Berla Mundi Of Dating Married Politician Mr. Adams

