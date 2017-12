Artiste Manager and CEO of Speech Music, Enock Agyepong has taken a swipe at popular Kumasi-based man of God, Kumchacha over claims that he would kill the talent of 90’s badgal Ebony reigns.

Founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei better known as Kumchacha, who after stating that he was the one who buried one corner song for it to die out recently, has indicated again that the talent of “Sponsor’ hitmaker Ebony Reigns is foolishness and has threatened to kill her talent by burying her CDs like he did to Patapaa.

In response to the Kumchacha's pronouncement, Enock Agyepong took to his Facebook wall and blasted the man of God by indicating strenuously that:

“Kumchacha says he killed Patapaa’s one corner and that he will kill Ebony’s Maame Hw3 …But we won’t allow him to kill Ebony becos when we spoke against Ebony’s costuming she listened…Osofu go and concentrate on winning souls instead of killing souls; Pray for the industry and stop this unnecessary killing and burying of Hit songs…mtcheeew”,

Enock Agyepong, apart from being the manager of award-winning traditional/Hi-life artiste Fatau Keita, and the CEO of Speech Music is also an entertainment critic.