Ghana Music Awards–Europe appoints Vida Adutwumwaa as Spokesperson for GMA-Europe 2024

26.04.2024 LISTEN

Showbiz analyst and pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, has been appointed as the new spokesperson for the Ghana Music Awards – Europe (GMA-Europe), the scheme has announced.

Vida’s timely appointment comes a few weeks ahead of the launch of the 3rd Edition of the Ghana Music Awards – Europe and the Nominees Announcement, slated for Saturday, 18th May, 2024 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The management of the scheme made this announcement during their maiden board meeting in Accra on Monday, 22nd April 2024. The Chief Executive Officer of the Scheme, Mrs. Mavis Oppong, expressed excitement over this announcement as it sets the tone for the celebration of the 3rd anniversary of the awards, which is scheduled to take place in Amsterdam, Netherlands on the 7th of September, 2024.

The awards scheme aims to highlight and celebrate top artistes both at home (Ghana) and internationally while projecting Ghanaian music in European countries.

GMA Europe will present awards in 27 categories, including Artist of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, among others.

Vida brings on to the GMA-Europe team, a rich experience in the entertainment industry in terms of communications and production. Prior to this appointment, Vida had served as the spokesperson of the 3Music Awards, contributing to one of the most outstanding awards shows in Ghana. She will henceforth represent the interests of the GMA Europe brand and field press questions regarding the scheme.

As anticipation builds and excitement mounts, the Ghana Music Awards Europe promises to once again showcase the best of Ghanaian musical talent, foster relations between local and international acts and above all celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Ghana that resonates across the African borders.

We wish Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng a successful tenure as spokesperson for the GMA- Europe.