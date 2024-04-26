ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A song of Hope: Melodies for Youth, Union, Healing, and Existence” released a by Gladys Bosco

New Release A song of Hope: Melodies for Youth, Union, Healing, and Existence released a by Gladys Bosco
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

London-based Ghanaian musician Gladys Mensah, known artistically as Gladys Bosco, has released her latest track, "Me Ewurade Bra," a significant addition to her musical repertoire. 

"Me Ewurade Bra," which translates to "Come, My God," is an inspirational prayer song calling for divine intervention during challenging times. The heartfelt song seeks to draw the presence of God into human endeavors, asking for protection over children and humanity from diseases, guidance in everyday life, and resolution in marital issues.

Born and raised in Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa in Ghana's Central Region, Gladys now lives at Imperial Wharf in London, UK. Her varied background enriches her music, and she is also a professional marriage counselor and the head of "As It Is In Ghana" editorials on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM in London.

A devout Catholic and the third of nine siblings, Gladys completed her junior and senior high school education in Ghana before earning a Diploma in counseling and as a teaching assistant in London.

In the music video, she prays for God's intervention in her marriage, the safeguarding of her children from negative influences, and blessings upon her general well-being and life.

The song's inspirational melodies and prayerful lyrics encourage Christians to seek communion with God through music, with a belief that these prayers will be heard by the creator.

Gladys's love for music, which has seen her perform at various churches and events in London, caught the attention of Sir Richie's record label, leading to this latest release that is sure to resonate with gospel music enthusiasts and showcase her ability to infuse her Ghanaian heritage with modern musical elements.

In the melody of faith, where the heartstrings hum, Gladys Bosco's voice, like a sacred drum, beats the rhythm of "Me Ewurade Bra,"
a prayerful tune, near and far.

With each note, she ascends the scale.
Her passion for music, a holy grail,
precision in pitch, accuracy in tone,
in her voice, a divine zone.

The theory of music, her guiding light,
elements of harmony, her delight,
in the language of chords, she converses,
with every verse, her soul immerses.

"Me Ewurade Bra," she sings with grace,
In her rendition, we find a sacred space.
For in her melody, there's a story told,
of a spirit bold, in notes of gold.

So let us listen, let us hear,
the music that dispels all fear,
For Gladys Bosco, with her flair,
brings to us, a heavenly air.

Top Stories

2 minutes ago

Mr. Austin Gamey SSNIT must be managed without gov’t interference – Austin Gamey

2 minutes ago

Ejisu by-election could go either way between NPP and independent candidate — Global InfoAnalytics Ejisu by-election could go either way between NPP and independent candidate — Gl...

2 minutes ago

We never asked ministers, DCEs to bring NPP apparatchiks for returning officer roles — EC to Mahama We never asked ministers, DCEs to bring NPP apparatchiks for returning officer r...

2 minutes ago

No one denigrated the commission when you appointed NDC sympathizers during your time — EC to Mahama No one denigrated the commission when you appointed NDC sympathizers during your...

4 minutes ago

Used cloth dealers protests over delayed Kumasi Central Market project Used cloth dealers protests over delayed Kumasi Central Market project

4 minutes ago

AR: Kwadaso onion market traders refuse to relocate to new site A/R: Kwadaso onion market traders refuse to relocate to new site

4 minutes ago

Dumsor: Corn mill operators at Kaneshie market face financial crisis Dumsor: Corn mill operators at Kaneshie market face financial crisis

4 minutes ago

Jamestown fishermen seek support over destruction of canoes by Tuesday's heavy downpour Jamestown fishermen seek support over destruction of canoes by Tuesday's heavy d...

4 minutes ago

Election 2024: EC to commence voter registration exercise on May 7 Election 2024: EC to commence voter registration exercise on May 7

26 minutes ago

Public schools rebranding: Were switching to blue and white, were painting all schools – Dr. Adutwum Public schools rebranding: We’re switching to blue and white, we’re painting all...

Just in....
body-container-line