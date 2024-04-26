SSNIT must be managed without gov’t interference – Austin Gamey

Mr. Austin Gamey

Labour Expert, Austin Gamey has proffered solutions on how to make the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) better.

According to him, the scheme currently has been bedeviled by corruption and government interference.

His comments follow a report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) predicting that the reserves of SSNIT are going to be completely depleted by 2036.

Speaking to TV3 on the matter, Austin Gamey called on organised labour to rise and fight for the interest of workers.

He insists that government must not be allowed to interfere in the running of SSNIT.

“The whole scheme has been bedeviled by corruption and government interference. The government must not manage the scheme. Organized labour must protect the deductions by employers.

“Organised labour must understand that money deducted from workers pay and paid to SSNIT no longer belongs to employer and government. Therefore, the choice of who will manage the money should not be left to only the government. All fund managers must be watched carefully,” Austin Gamey shared.

Mr. Gamey also holds the view that the board of directors of SSNIT and all other fund managers in the country must be looked at carefully.

He argues that they must be people who have the interest of the contributors at heart and not just serving on the board in the interest of politicians.

“The board of directors of SSNIT must be people who represent the interest of the money because you are holding money for someone for 25 to 30 years. So clearly there must be a revolution and a turnaround on how SSNIT should be managed with government interference,” Austin Gamey said on the Ghana Tonight show.