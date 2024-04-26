ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ejisu by-election could go either way between NPP and independent candidate — Global InfoAnalytics

Elections Ejisu by-election could go either way between NPP and independent candidate — Global InfoAnalytics
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The upcoming by-election in the Ejisu constituency could go either way between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, according to a survey by research firm Global InfoAnalytics.

In a poll of 1351 voters from 19 of the constituency's 28 electoral areas, the Independent candidate Aduomi received 47.5% support compared to 50.6% for the NPP candidate Kwabena Boateng.

However, the 3.1% gap between the candidates is within the poll's 3.42% margin of error, suggesting the race is 'statistically tied' and either candidate could emerge victorious on election day.

“The gap between the candidates is within the poll's margin of error, meaning any of the candidates has a chance of winning the election on Tuesday,” Global InfoAnalytics noted in a post via X on Friday, April 26.

A key concern for the NPP is that 36% of their own supporters intend to vote for the Independent candidate, a former MP for the constituency and a break away NPP member.

Overall, the poll found widespread support against the ruling party, with 92% of NDC voters and 66% of floating voters backing Aduomi.

The survey warned that "if support for Kwabena Boateng among NPP voters falls to near 60%, while Aduomi hold his nerve among other parties support or even better, he could deliver a seismic shock to the ruling party."

The Ejisu by-election is slated for Tuesday, April 30.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mr. Austin Gamey SSNIT must be managed without gov’t interference – Austin Gamey

1 hour ago

Ejisu by-election could go either way between NPP and independent candidate — Global InfoAnalytics Ejisu by-election could go either way between NPP and independent candidate — Gl...

1 hour ago

We never asked ministers, DCEs to bring NPP apparatchiks for returning officer roles — EC to Mahama We never asked ministers, DCEs to bring NPP apparatchiks for returning officer r...

1 hour ago

No one denigrated the commission when you appointed NDC sympathizers during your time — EC to Mahama No one denigrated the commission when you appointed NDC sympathizers during your...

1 hour ago

Used cloth dealers protests over delayed Kumasi Central Market project Used cloth dealers protests over delayed Kumasi Central Market project

1 hour ago

AR: Kwadaso onion market traders refuse to relocate to new site A/R: Kwadaso onion market traders refuse to relocate to new site

1 hour ago

Dumsor: Corn mill operators at Kaneshie market face financial crisis Dumsor: Corn mill operators at Kaneshie market face financial crisis

1 hour ago

Jamestown fishermen seek support over destruction of canoes by Tuesday's heavy downpour Jamestown fishermen seek support over destruction of canoes by Tuesday's heavy d...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: EC to commence voter registration exercise on May 7 Election 2024: EC to commence voter registration exercise on May 7

2 hours ago

Public schools rebranding: Were switching to blue and white, were painting all schools – Dr. Adutwum Public schools rebranding: We’re switching to blue and white, we’re painting all...

Just in....
body-container-line