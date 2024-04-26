Ejisu by-election could go either way between NPP and independent candidate — Global InfoAnalytics

The upcoming by-election in the Ejisu constituency could go either way between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, according to a survey by research firm Global InfoAnalytics.

In a poll of 1351 voters from 19 of the constituency's 28 electoral areas, the Independent candidate Aduomi received 47.5% support compared to 50.6% for the NPP candidate Kwabena Boateng.

However, the 3.1% gap between the candidates is within the poll's 3.42% margin of error, suggesting the race is 'statistically tied' and either candidate could emerge victorious on election day.

“The gap between the candidates is within the poll's margin of error, meaning any of the candidates has a chance of winning the election on Tuesday,” Global InfoAnalytics noted in a post via X on Friday, April 26.

A key concern for the NPP is that 36% of their own supporters intend to vote for the Independent candidate, a former MP for the constituency and a break away NPP member.

Overall, the poll found widespread support against the ruling party, with 92% of NDC voters and 66% of floating voters backing Aduomi.

The survey warned that "if support for Kwabena Boateng among NPP voters falls to near 60%, while Aduomi hold his nerve among other parties support or even better, he could deliver a seismic shock to the ruling party."

The Ejisu by-election is slated for Tuesday, April 30.