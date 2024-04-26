We never asked ministers, DCEs to bring NPP apparatchiks for returning officer roles — EC to Mahama

26.04.2024 LISTEN

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has denied allegations made by former president John Dramani Mahama that ministers and district chief executives were asked to recommend party loyalists for returning officer positions in the upcoming elections.

In a press statement dated April 25 and signed by Deputy Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Fred Tetteh, the EC rejected Mr. Mahama's "unfounded allegation."

"The allegation by former President Mahama that Ministers and DCEs were asked 'to write the names of party apparatchiks and present them so that they would be appointed as the returning officers' IS NOT TRUE. The Commission rejects this unfounded allegation coming from the former President,” the statement read in part.

The EC said the process of recruiting returning officers was open and transparent, involving the publication of vacancy announcements and interviews of over 20,000 applicants.

According to the statement, "all successful applicants at the interview have no less than 8 years working experience with the Commission as Temporary Election Officials."

The rebuttal comes after comments John Mahama made at the London School of Economics where he expressed concerns about the neutrality and credibility of EC officials.