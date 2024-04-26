ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.04.2024 Headlines

We never asked ministers, DCEs to bring NPP apparatchiks for returning officer roles — EC to Mahama

We never asked ministers, DCEs to bring NPP apparatchiks for returning officer roles — EC to Mahama
26.04.2024 LISTEN

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has denied allegations made by former president John Dramani Mahama that ministers and district chief executives were asked to recommend party loyalists for returning officer positions in the upcoming elections.

In a press statement dated April 25 and signed by Deputy Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Fred Tetteh, the EC rejected Mr. Mahama's "unfounded allegation."

"The allegation by former President Mahama that Ministers and DCEs were asked 'to write the names of party apparatchiks and present them so that they would be appointed as the returning officers' IS NOT TRUE. The Commission rejects this unfounded allegation coming from the former President,” the statement read in part.

The EC said the process of recruiting returning officers was open and transparent, involving the publication of vacancy announcements and interviews of over 20,000 applicants.

According to the statement, "all successful applicants at the interview have no less than 8 years working experience with the Commission as Temporary Election Officials."

The rebuttal comes after comments John Mahama made at the London School of Economics where he expressed concerns about the neutrality and credibility of EC officials.

4262024101932-vaqdtgfssn-img3127.jpeg

4262024101932-1j841p5cbv-img3128.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mr. Austin Gamey SSNIT must be managed without gov’t interference – Austin Gamey

1 hour ago

Ejisu by-election could go either way between NPP and independent candidate — Global InfoAnalytics Ejisu by-election could go either way between NPP and independent candidate — Gl...

1 hour ago

We never asked ministers, DCEs to bring NPP apparatchiks for returning officer roles — EC to Mahama We never asked ministers, DCEs to bring NPP apparatchiks for returning officer r...

1 hour ago

No one denigrated the commission when you appointed NDC sympathizers during your time — EC to Mahama No one denigrated the commission when you appointed NDC sympathizers during your...

1 hour ago

Used cloth dealers protests over delayed Kumasi Central Market project Used cloth dealers protests over delayed Kumasi Central Market project

1 hour ago

AR: Kwadaso onion market traders refuse to relocate to new site A/R: Kwadaso onion market traders refuse to relocate to new site

1 hour ago

Dumsor: Corn mill operators at Kaneshie market face financial crisis Dumsor: Corn mill operators at Kaneshie market face financial crisis

1 hour ago

Jamestown fishermen seek support over destruction of canoes by Tuesday's heavy downpour Jamestown fishermen seek support over destruction of canoes by Tuesday's heavy d...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: EC to commence voter registration exercise on May 7 Election 2024: EC to commence voter registration exercise on May 7

2 hours ago

Public schools rebranding: Were switching to blue and white, were painting all schools – Dr. Adutwum Public schools rebranding: We’re switching to blue and white, we’re painting all...

Just in....
body-container-line