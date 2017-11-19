New Video + Audio: Ken Dickson – Over

GM Muzik Entertainment is proud to present to you another banger from the fast rising sensational singer KEN DICKSON, titled "OVER".

The AJE Films directed visuals shows Ken Dickson in his elements and as he closes the year with another banger, 2018 sure looks very promising for the talented chap.

Audio produced by Spotless, mixed and mastered by MixxMonsta.

Enjoy!

Watch/Stream "Over" By Kendickson



Listen/Stream/Download "Over" Audio By Kendickson

https://my.notjustok.com/track/292855/kendickson-over-prod-spotless