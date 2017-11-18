Ekow Smith Engages Students At ‘Choose Life’ Symposium In Sunyani

Ghanaian actor, Ekow Smith Asante was a guest speaker at the maiden edition of ‘Choose Life’ symposium held in Sunyani yesterday.

The Choose Life Campaign which is under the theme: “The Youth; a tool for curbing psychological distress” took place at the Sunyani Senior High School from 2pm to 6pm.

The campaign was designed by 96500 Media Consult to create awareness, educate on the side effect and possible way of eradicating suicide completely from our educational system.

The campaign had other resource personnel educating students on the causes and preventive measures of suicide.

the event was climaxed with the premiere of a short film written and directed by Fumey Kafui Dorcas (Faraday), Ghana’s youngest movie director titled "WHO CAUSED IT".

The movie which threw light on the causes of suicide.