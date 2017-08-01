TOP STORIES
So as Politics can't satisfy, Politicians too are never satisfied.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Ghanaian Photographer Featured In Top German Magazine
GRAHL PHOTOGRAPHY, widely attributed as “Ghana's #1 Rated Photography Brand” has recently been featured in Loyal Magazine, a top German magazine for Security Politics.
Works from the Ghanaian Photography brand accompanied a publication in the Magazine highlighting African American Experts in their fight against Piracy and Illegal fishing on the Gulf of Guinea.
The publication was triggered by the visit of German military adviser, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Reinwald along with a team of international police officers and soldiers from ECOWAS countries to the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra in May to discuss “Security at sea and transnational organized crime”.
Grahl Photography continues to showcase the exceptional quality of Ghanaian photography to the world after projects with other international brands like Facebook; Swiss PR agency, APO Group; and South Africa’s communication giants, Idea Engineers.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Art & Culture