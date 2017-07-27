TOP STORIES
A leader who treats his subjects well will always be protected by them.By: kwaku appiah Yirenky
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
#BigJulyGetAway Day three: Excursion in pictures
Patrons of Citi FM’s BigJulyGetAway leisure trip were on Wednesday treated to a thrilling ride.
The team embarked on a full day excursion of some interesting scenic places on the Mauritius Island.
The 38 patrons were driven through some principal streets of the capital of Mauritius, Port Loius, where some 150,000 people out of the 1.3 million Mauritian population reside.
The excursion dubbed “The South and its Charms” saw participants tour a volcano, seven different colours of earth, a waterful, the Hindu temple as well as the country’s largest distillery, La Rhumerie de chamarel.
The BigJulyGetAway which is a 7-day leisure trip to South Africa and Mauritius began last Sunday, July 23, 2017 and is expected to end on July 30.
Patrons are currently lodged at the posh Revenala Attitude hotel and will move to South Africa on Friday.
–
By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News