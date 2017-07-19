TOP STORIES
Counsellor Lutterodt Gets Kia Sorento As Gift From Prophet Badu Kobi
Founder of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has honoured maverick Ghanaian marriage counsellor Rev. George Lutterodt with a Kia Sorento during church service on Sunday.
This adds up to the over one hundred cars the man of God have given out people as gifts.
According to the prophet, the gift was a token to show love to the great man, Counsellor Lutterodt.
‘I will stand with you always. God is using you to change lives. You therefore need a good car to facilitate your movement that is why I’ve been touched to bless you with this car,’ Prophet Badu Kobi said while presenting the car to Counsellor Lutterodt.
The gesture left Counsellor Lutterodt dump-founded as he failed to find words to express his gratitude to the man of God.
