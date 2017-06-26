TOP STORIES
It's easier said than done.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Exclusive Men of the Year (EMYs) Africa Awards 2017
The 2nd annual ‘Exclusive Men of the Year’ (EMYs) Africa Awards 2017 was held yesterday, June 24, 2017 at the Kempinski Goldcoast Hotel to recognise and celebrate the great achievements by Ghanaian men who have excelled in various areas such as business, education, arts, fashion, technology and communication.
The flagship award of the night, the Ultimate Man of the Year went to Dr. Kwabena Duffour, former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning. Joe Mettle continued to shine as he also beat Stonebwoy, Lilwin, Shatta Wale, DJ Black and Kofi Asamoah for "Man Of The Year Entertainment", while media and fashion mogul, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) went home with the award for "Fashion Designer of the Year".
Honorary awards were also given out to H.E John Agyekum Kuffour, Sir Sam Jonah, Ernest Bediako Sampong, Albert Ocran and Abedi Pele.
The star-studded event was hosted by Kafui Dey and Jocelyn Dumas, with outstanding performances from Freddy Meiway, Osibisa, Efya and Irene Logan.
See full list of winners:
Man Of The Year Communications – The Pav Ansah Communicator Award
Man Of The Year Entertainment
Man Of The Year Sports
Man Of The Year Style
Fashion Designer Of The Year
Discovery Of The Year
Honorary Awards
Photo Credit - Grahl Photography, Ghana's #1 Rated Photography Brand

