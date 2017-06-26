modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Exclusive Men of the Year (EMYs) Africa Awards 2017

Grahl Photography
2 hours ago | Exclusive News
Sir Sam Jonah interacting with Kwaku Boateng Akuoko, CEO of Brommon Bespoke
Sir Sam Jonah interacting with Kwaku Boateng Akuoko, CEO of Brommon Bespoke

The 2nd annual ‘Exclusive Men of the Year’ (EMYs) Africa Awards 2017 was held yesterday, June 24, 2017 at the Kempinski Goldcoast Hotel to recognise and celebrate the great achievements by Ghanaian men who have excelled in various areas such as business, education, arts, fashion, technology and communication.

The flagship award of the night, the Ultimate Man of the Year went to Dr. Kwabena Duffour, former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning. Joe Mettle continued to shine as he also beat Stonebwoy, Lilwin, Shatta Wale, DJ Black and Kofi Asamoah for "Man Of The Year Entertainment", while media and fashion mogul, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) went home with the award for "Fashion Designer of the Year".

Honorary awards were also given out to H.E John Agyekum Kuffour, Sir Sam Jonah, Ernest Bediako Sampong, Albert Ocran and Abedi Pele.

The star-studded event was hosted by Kafui Dey and Jocelyn Dumas, with outstanding performances from Freddy Meiway, Osibisa, Efya and Irene Logan.

See full list of winners:
Man Of The Year Communications – The Pav Ansah Communicator Award

  • Seth Kwame Boateng

Man Of The Year Entertainment

  • Joe Mettle

Man Of The Year Sports

  • Yaw Sakyi

Man Of The Year Style

  • Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD)

Fashion Designer Of The Year

  • Abrantie the gentleman

Discovery Of The Year

  • Isaac Chwuku Udeh

Honorary Awards

  • Ultimate Man Of The Year (The Flagship Award) - Dr. Kwabena Duffour
  • Ultimate Woman Of The Year (Complimentary Award) - Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan
  • Man Of The Year (Business), The Magnate Award - Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong (CEO of Zoomlion)
  • Man Of The Year (Agriculture) Also Captioned As The “Green Fingers” - Mr. Boris Baidoo
  • Man Of The Year (Health) - Mr. Ernest Bediako Sampong (CEO of Ernest Chemists)
  • Man Of The Year (Mentorship) - Mr. Albert Ocran
  • Lifetime Achievement Award – Sir Sam Jonah
  • Media Excellence Award - Fadda Dickson (Despite Group of Companies)
  • Rising Star Award - Nana Kwame Bediako (CEO of Kwarleys Group)
  • Men’s Group of The Year - Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International Ghana
  • First Special Recognition Award - Dr. Nii Kotei (CEO of Group Ideal)
  • Man of Courage Award - Dr. Henry Seidu Danaa (Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs)
  • African Young Achiever Award - Mr Adebola William
  • Man of the Year Africa Award - Mr Tony Elumelu
  • Man of the Year Technology - Bright Simons (CEO of mPedigree Network)
  • African Entertainment Legends Award Winners - Freddy Maiwey & Osibisa
  • Stateman Leadership Award - H.E. John Agyekum Kuffuor (Former President of Ghana)
  • Sports Legend Award - Abedi Ayew Pele

Oscar Yao Doe, Ceo Of Eurostar Limousine Kafui Dey And Joselyn Dumas
Nana Adwoa Awindor And Queen Mothers Dr. Kwabena Duffour Receiving His Award For The Ultimate Man Of The Year 2017
Counsellor Lutterodt Kafui Dey And Joselyn Dumas 2
Osibisa 2 Guests 4
Abedi Pele Sir Sam Jonah Interacting With Kwaku Boateng Akuoko, Ceo Of Brommon Bespoke
Berla Mundi Interviewing Elikem Osibisa On Stage
Edem Fairre With Clement Owusu Kwakye, Ceo Of Exclusive Men Of The Year Efya
Ludwig Henry Amponsah, Ceo Of 101 Clothing Uk With Guests 2
Nana Kwame Bediako, Ceo Of Kwarleys Group Receiving His Award Clement Owusu Kwakye, Ceo Of Exclusive Men Of The Year Being Interviewed By Berla Mundi
Performance Julius Akyeampong, Manager Of Suzuki By Cfao With Colleagues From Cfao Ghana
Nana Kwame Bediako, Ceo Of Kwarleys Group With Wife Abrantie The Gentleman With Wife, Chantelle Dapaah
Guests Dr. Kwabena Duffour With His Award
Guests 3 Nana Adwoa Awindor And Lexis Bill
Kwaku Boateng Akuoko, Ceo Of Brommon Bespoke With Model, Vica Micheals Berla Mundi
Irene Logan On Stage Efya 2
Yaw Amofo Ankrah Efya 3
Edem Fairre With Medikal Kofi
Guest 4 Kwame Owusu Danso
Land Rover Executive Introducing The New Range Rover

Photo Credit - Grahl Photography, Ghana's #1 Rated Photography Brand

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Exclusive News

TOP STORIES

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

25 June 2017

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

24 June 2017

quot-img-1It's easier said than done.

By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line