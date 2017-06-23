modernghana logo

Stop Making Noise, Stonebwoy's Wife Is A Mere Dentist—Afia Schwarzenegger

Raphael Nyame || AsempaNews.com
1 hour ago | Celebrity

Afia Schwarzenegger has shut down persons hyping Dr. Louisa Ansong, wife of dancehall sensation Stonebwoy, particularly YFM, stating that she is a mere dentist.

She indicated that, Reggie Rockstone got married to a medical doctor and a daughter to ex-president Dr. Hilla Limann and yet no one heard anything about her so why the noise over Stonebwoy's wife who is just a dentist.

Referring to a headline by the media house on the matter, she wrote on her IG page, "Stonebwoy's wife returns to work at 37 Military Hospital” Really??? Are you for real YFM? Is there scarcity for real news these days”

“Come on guys, I shy for you. Please today is Papa J's BDay and it's a whole lot of news. YFM update us when she is about to puu as the only dentist married to a musician”

"Apart from the slayers and container owners, she hasn't achieved anything more than anybody"

"She is just a dentist, not a surgeon wai and by the wayy @reggierockstone711 the grandpapa got married to a medical doctor, an ex-President's daughter and still did not make noise about it; well you guys were babies then because it was a long time ago"

"On her day 2 at work, we will organise the Ghana Dance Ensemble or the Bambala dancers from the north to welcome her. Please I'm not in a good mood today"

Read full post below:

STONEBOWY'S WIFE RETURNS TO WORK AT 37 MILITARY HOSPITAL? REALLY???? ARE YOU THAT FOR REAL Y FM? IS THERE SCARCITY OF REAL NEWS THESE DAYS? COME ON GUYS,I SHY FOR YOU. PLEASE TODAY IS PAPA J'S BDAY AND ITS A WHOLE LOT OF NEWS. Y FM update us when she is about to puu as the only dentist married to a musician . Apart from the slayers and container owners she hasn't achieved anything more than anybody She is just a dentist not a surgeon wae and by the wayyl @reggierockstone711 the grandpapa got married to a medical doctor, an ex-President's daughter and still did not make noise about it ,well you guys were babies then cos Aky3. On her day2 at work we will organise the Ghana Dance Ensembles or the Bambala dancers from the north to welcome her. Please I'm not in a good mood today. Well how can I advise YFm,cos they are for the young at heart and what do they care about research. YFM!YFM! YFM! you are warned for lazy blogging and this is the menstrual week so no room for nonsense. #queenofcomedygh #lazybloggersw)krom #yfmnonews #Angetainment #badmoodactivated

A post shared by 👑Queen Afia Schwarzenegger 👑 (@afiaschwarzenegger) on


