Wisa, other artistes are 'wack' - K.K Fosu

Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu popularly known as K.K Fosu, has described some Ghanaian musicians including Wisa as “wack”.

Speaking in the vein of ace producer Zapp Mallet’s claim that the music industry is losing creativity because of money, KK Fosu noted that artistes who can’t perform with a live band are not good.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with KMJ, cited that some young musicians most often struggle when performing with a live band.

“Nowadays, the artistes, most of them don’t learn. All they want is to make a hit and I can pinpoint so many of them in the business right now. Some artiste like Wisa… they are all ‘wack’ rappers because they can’t even perform with a live band as a singer.”

“So many hiplife rappers are ‘wack’. They struggle when they perform with a live band. The first time I saw Okyeame Kwame perform with a live band was at Kiki Banson’s house and it looked like he was rehearsing and I did not like it but as time went on, I could see that he has really learnt. Right now, I think he’s a little bit on course,” he added.

The 'Anadwo y3 d3' hit maker went on to state that because of the inability of the ordinary Ghanaian to identify quality music, they accept anything.

He went further to note that, even some dancehall artistes are equally “wack” but was quick to praise his colleague musician Samini and Stonebwoy for being the best among them.

“Compare KK Fosu on a live band or Samini on a live band and you will know that you’re feeling something different. So many dancehall artistes cannot also perform live band on stage.

"I’ll prefer Stonebwoy doing live band than any other dancehall artiste besides Samini. Any dancehall artiste who cannot perform live music on stage is a ‘wack’ artiste so if you think you can’t, you are part of it,” he said.

When asked to clarify if he thinks Shatta Wale, per his description, is a ‘wack’ artiste, he said; “I think Shatta Wale can perform a little bit of live band but if he thinks he cannot perform live band, then he’s part of them.”

K.K Fosu, who featured rapper Sarkodie on his new single ‘Am Back’, went on to imply that the highlife genre in Ghana currently stands on a lose ground because of his absence.

“It’s time for us to listen to quality music here in Ghana and I think we should also teach the rest of the world. Right now, where is highlife?

"You people are saying highlife is dead. Do you realise how the highlife genre is struggling because I took a little break?” he quizzed.