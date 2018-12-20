My Mother Nicknamed Me 'Voice to Nations'…Banky W

Singer, Banky W, is ready to take the bull by the horn and as such, he has since indicated his interest in politics and he is ready to make a change if elected to office.

The singer is seriously poised to making a great impact and using the opportunity to push the youths into coming into political offices to make that desired change they have always craved for.

Sharing his thoughts about his person, the singer said, “No matter how I try to hide, God plucks me out and puts me in very shocking situations. Not fighting it anymore. Just gonna walk in his will. Obviously, he knows better than I do. He's making sure I walk in purpose and that this light isn't dimmed. Not running anymore. Let's go. My mother has nicknames for my brother, my sister and for myself. Mine is 'Voice to Nations'. Heard it all my life.”