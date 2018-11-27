Super Eagles  Player, Kenneth Omeruo Welcomes Baby Girl

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo and his wife, Chioma Omeruo, have welcomed their first child, a girl named Chairein Omeruo.

The defender who plays for CD Leganés on loan from Chelsea took to his Instagram account to announce the birth of his first child.

Sharing these adorable photos of their newborn child, Kenneth wrote: “oma_maranma I love you so much. you handled All the difficult situations like a Boss.. thank you for this beautiful gift.. Chairein is indeed Beautiful as the mom. Thank you Jesus for without you, non of this would be a reality.”