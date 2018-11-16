Singer, Okiemute Ighorodje Shares Steaming Photos to Celebrate Birthday

modernghana logo

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Project Fame, West Africa (Season 9) winner, Okiemute Ighorodje, is a year older and the singer left her fans speechless as she shared some stunning photos to celebrate her day.

Her journey into the Nigerian music industry is not an easy ride but she has been trying pitch her tent in the buzzing industry that has given birth to great talents and still buzzing as the day goes by.

